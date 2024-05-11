Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to have SEXY body like Esha Gupta? 6 tips for summer beach figure

    First Published May 11, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

     Esha Gupta is known for her hot figure and here are a few tips to follow to have a bikini body like her.

    article_image1

    Stay Hydrated

    Drinking plenty of water is essential, especially during hot summer months. Proper hydration not only helps regulate body temperature but also aids in digestion, metabolism, and overall well-being. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and consider consuming hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges.

    article_image2

    Healthy Eating Habits

    Focus on incorporating whole, nutrient-rich foods into your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and high-calorie beverages. Opt for lighter meals and snacks that are rich in fiber and protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

    article_image3

    Regular Exercise

    Incorporate a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your fitness routine. Cardiovascular activities like running, swimming, or cycling help burn calories and improve heart health, while strength training exercises help build lean muscle mass and boost metabolism. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

    article_image4

    Sun Protection

    Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, especially when spending time outdoors at the beach or pool. Reapply sunscreen every two hours and after swimming or sweating. Additionally, wear protective clothing like hats, sunglasses, and lightweight cover-ups to shield your skin from the sun's rays.

    article_image5

    Mindful Eating

    Practice mindful eating by paying attention to hunger cues, eating slowly, and savoring each bite. Avoid mindless snacking and emotional eating by staying present and mindful of your food choices. Choose nutrient-dense foods that nourish your body and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

    article_image6

    Consistency and Patience

    Remember that achieving your beach body goals takes time, consistency, and patience. Focus on making gradual, sustainable changes to your lifestyle rather than resorting to crash diets or extreme exercise routines. Celebrate your progress along the way and stay motivated by setting realistic goals and tracking your achievements.

