    Did Nora Fatehi suffer depression post-break-up with Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi? Here's what we know

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Following her break-up with actor Angad Bedi, Nora Fatehi allegedly struggled with depression and lost her motivation to work in Bollywood. Read report

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi has been able to carve out a place for herself in Bollywood successfully. She has advanced significantly in her work over time, and all filmmakers now turn to her first when they need item numbers. 
     

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    However, like every foreigner, Nora has her fair share of difficulties. Fatehi has gone through a lot, including fighting depression, being rejected, and being mocked for her accent. Even she experienced periods of sadness and lost her motivation for work.

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    According to the most recent report in Bollywoodlife, the actress was reportedly dating actor Angad Bedi when their relationship ended. Their split up was ugly, and it is reported that Nora needed a long time to recover from depression. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi shared how she handled sorrow and her 2-month struggle with depression during her appearance on the show By Invite Only. According to Nora, all females experience (breakup) at least once in their lives. It was a little challenging for me because it was an unexpected encounter that shattered me. My drive was gone for two months. But I have to admit, that event really changed me."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even more, Fatehi revealed that she broke down in tears while sitting on a bench at the Bharat film audition because she felt self-conscious.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "During my audition in a room of 200–300 people, I yelled, "Nora wake up! Where has the hunger gone? I instantly regained my confidence and that was it, Fatehi said. "There are hundreds of thousands of people who are talented like you, who are attractive, who are sacrificing their lives to make it happen, you need to get back." Also Read: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the meantime, Nora is enjoying the popularity of her most recent single, Manike, from the Sidharth Malhotra-starring film Thank God. She can also be seen serving as a judge on the acclaimed dance competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar. Also Read: Nora Fatehi shows off SEXY BACK with photographer Anup Surve in Mauritius

