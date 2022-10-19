Did Nora Fatehi suffer depression post-break-up with Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi? Here's what we know

Following her break-up with actor Angad Bedi, Nora Fatehi allegedly struggled with depression and lost her motivation to work in Bollywood. Read report

Actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi has been able to carve out a place for herself in Bollywood successfully. She has advanced significantly in her work over time, and all filmmakers now turn to her first when they need item numbers.



However, like every foreigner, Nora has her fair share of difficulties. Fatehi has gone through a lot, including fighting depression, being rejected, and being mocked for her accent. Even she experienced periods of sadness and lost her motivation for work.

According to the most recent report in Bollywoodlife, the actress was reportedly dating actor Angad Bedi when their relationship ended. Their split up was ugly, and it is reported that Nora needed a long time to recover from depression.



Nora Fatehi shared how she handled sorrow and her 2-month struggle with depression during her appearance on the show By Invite Only. According to Nora, all females experience (breakup) at least once in their lives. It was a little challenging for me because it was an unexpected encounter that shattered me. My drive was gone for two months. But I have to admit, that event really changed me."



Even more, Fatehi revealed that she broke down in tears while sitting on a bench at the Bharat film audition because she felt self-conscious.

"During my audition in a room of 200–300 people, I yelled, "Nora wake up! Where has the hunger gone? I instantly regained my confidence and that was it, Fatehi said. "There are hundreds of thousands of people who are talented like you, who are attractive, who are sacrificing their lives to make it happen, you need to get back."

