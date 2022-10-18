Nora Fatehi shows off SEXY BACK with photographer Anup Surve in Mauritius

Nora Fatehi may have returned from her vacation in Mauritius, but her heart is still very much there! Her photos show how much she is missing the break from work as she posts pictures flaunting her flawless back in black bikini and denim shorts.

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi has resumed work after taking a quick vacation to Mauritius, but her heart is still very much there. And we don’t even blame her! The dreamy pictures that Nora shared on her social media, enjoying herself on the beach, make us want to take a vacation as well! After all, who would not want to have such a break?

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Sharing a fresh set of pictures from her Mauritius trip, Nora Fatehi looked everything sweet and nice. The actor-dancer looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black bikini top and blue shorts.

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi was vacationing with her photographer friend Anup Surve. The two were having a great time on a yacht as they posed for their pictures. While Nora donned a sexy bikini and denim shorts, Anup wore a blue and white striped shirt with a pair of white shorts.

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram