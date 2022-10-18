Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Known to turn heads with her sartorial choices, Urfi Javed has once again put her cheeky fashion on display. In the latest Instagram video, she is seen wearing a barely-there shirt that reveals most of her skin. Check out the video here.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    If there is one person who never shies away from experimenting with clothes, it is none than Urfi Javed. The actor, who changed her name to Uorfi, has gained massive popularity for wearing out-of-the-box attires, without worrying about what others may have to say about it. She has time and again proved that she is not only bold on the outside (in terms of what she wears) but a lot bolder on the inside.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed has yet again taken the internet by storm. Her latest video on Instagram is something that has become a hot topic of discussion for social media users. So, what’s there in the video? Well, it is one more take on fashion; she has posted a reel in which she is seen wearing a barely-there shirt.

    See the video here.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The front look of Urfi Javed shows her wearing a deep blue shirt, all buttoned up. It might make many wonders how Urfi opted to wear something that is not revealing.

    ALSO READ: Sexy Neha Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    However, in reality, the shirt that Urfi Javed is wearing is completely backless. In fact, it covers her front but shows off her entire back as well as the side boobs. The shirt seems to be tied with a threat from her neck and from the sleeves.

    ALSO READ: Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    While sharing the video, Urfi Javed wrote in the caption, “So you don't need to wear a shirt to WEAR shirt!” This look of Urfi has stunned her followers. Most of her fans have once again appreciated the actor for her hotness.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    However, there are also a few social media users who again tried to school Urfi Javed over her fashion. This is not the first incident where Urfi was called out for her sartorial choices. In fact, Urfi is mostly targeted by trolls for her fashion.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently celebrated her birthday. She threw a pre-birthday party in Mumbai and then later went to the party capital of the country, Goa, to bring in her birthday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uunchai trailer Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya next drb

    Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask Here is the reason drb

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

    Is Mahesh Babu to romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli's next? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Mahesh Babu to romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli's next? Here's what we know

    Nora Fatehi event cancelled in Bangladesh here is why drb

    Nora Fatehi’s event cancelled in Bangladesh; here’s why

    Here what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video RBA

    Here's what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video

    Recent Stories

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    26 year old Romina Pourmokhtari named as Sweden climate minister in new government gcw

    26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari named as Sweden's climate minister in new government

    Sexy Next Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt drb

    Sexy Neha Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report AJR

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon