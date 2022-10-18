Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

Known to turn heads with her sartorial choices, Urfi Javed has once again put her cheeky fashion on display. In the latest Instagram video, she is seen wearing a barely-there shirt that reveals most of her skin. Check out the video here.

If there is one person who never shies away from experimenting with clothes, it is none than Urfi Javed. The actor, who changed her name to Uorfi, has gained massive popularity for wearing out-of-the-box attires, without worrying about what others may have to say about it. She has time and again proved that she is not only bold on the outside (in terms of what she wears) but a lot bolder on the inside.

Urfi Javed has yet again taken the internet by storm. Her latest video on Instagram is something that has become a hot topic of discussion for social media users. So, what’s there in the video? Well, it is one more take on fashion; she has posted a reel in which she is seen wearing a barely-there shirt. See the video here.

The front look of Urfi Javed shows her wearing a deep blue shirt, all buttoned up. It might make many wonders how Urfi opted to wear something that is not revealing. ALSO READ: Sexy Neha Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt

However, in reality, the shirt that Urfi Javed is wearing is completely backless. In fact, it covers her front but shows off her entire back as well as the side boobs. The shirt seems to be tied with a threat from her neck and from the sleeves. ALSO READ: Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya

While sharing the video, Urfi Javed wrote in the caption, “So you don't need to wear a shirt to WEAR shirt!” This look of Urfi has stunned her followers. Most of her fans have once again appreciated the actor for her hotness.

However, there are also a few social media users who again tried to school Urfi Javed over her fashion. This is not the first incident where Urfi was called out for her sartorial choices. In fact, Urfi is mostly targeted by trolls for her fashion.

