Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, witnessed a notable surge on its fourth Saturday. After a slow weekday trend, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore on Day 24, marking a sharp 92.9% jump from Friday’s Rs 7 crore.

This rebound indicates that despite competition from events like the Indian Premier League, audience interest remains strong. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,068.92 crore, reinforcing its blockbuster status.