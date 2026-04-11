Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 following a cardiac episode. She is currently under observation in the emergency unit, where doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared that the singer had been dealing with extreme fatigue along with a chest infection, which led to her hospitalisation. The family has requested privacy, adding that treatment is ongoing and they remain hopeful about her recovery.