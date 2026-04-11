The Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to extraordinary numbers and quickly became one of the actor’s highest-grossing films.

However, after a stellar three-week run, the film has started to slow down. From earning over Rs 7 crore on weekdays, collections dipped to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 23 (Friday), reflecting a gradual decline as the film enters its fourth week.