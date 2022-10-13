Deepika Padukone talks about her marriage, fighting depression, mental illness, acting career and more

On Meghan Markle's podcast, Deepika Padukone discussed five things, from depression to her marriage to Ranveer Singh and more. Read them



One of the biggest female stars in Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone, is currently enjoying success in both her personal and professional lives. The excellent actress has an exciting slate of projects in both Bollywood and the South that are quite likely to succeed. Unquestionably at the top of her game, Deepika Padukone is currently serving as the brand ambassador for the Louis Vuitton company.



She just walked the runway for the brand at Paris Fashion Week. In addition, Deepika Padukone appeared on the most recent episode of Meghan Markle's Duchess of Sussex podcast. The following are the five items Deepika Padukone discussed on Meghan Markle's podcast.



Defeating depression: Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone also extensively discussed her struggle with depression on Meghan Markle's podcast. The Pathaan actress said that when both her personal and professional lives were flourishing, she suddenly started to experience signs of despair. She remembered waking up, her blood pressure dropping, and becoming unwell. Deepika claimed that at that point, everything seemed pointless to the point that she no longer wanted to live. "I had a hard time with this for months. I would immediately start crying at the slightest provocation," the actress admitted. She also remembered how difficult it was for her to be in the present because her thoughts were constantly elsewhere.

Deepika Padukone on getting advice from a professional Deepika Padukone disclosed to the Duchess of Sussex that she had been struggling with depression and had sought professional assistance. The Piku actress claims she opted to contact a psychotherapist inside her family and friend network when she began feeling hollow, empty, and hopeless. After their initial phone conversation, Deepika's counsellor was able to understand her problems immediately and gave her the assurance that she would soon be meeting the actress. Her counsellor gave Deepika Padukone the advice to get professional assistance and see a psychiatrist right away.

Deepika Padukone discusses how others misinterpreted her for disclosing her mental condition. In an interesting turn of events, Deepika Padukone also discussed how she felt misunderstood for disclosing her mental illness on Meghan Markle's podcast. The actress claims that many people believed that she disclosed her melancholy in order to promote a movie or because she was being paid by a pharmaceutical firm. However, Deepika is pleased that by speaking up about her mental illness, she was able to have a good influence on many people.

There are no problems between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, she insists. Deepika Padukone hinted on Meghan Markle's podcast that her marriage to well-known actor Ranveer Singh is going well. The Gehraiyaan actress claimed her husband had been absent for a week because of his professional obligations and expressed her joy at seeing him again. "My spouse recently returned home after spending a week at a music festival. Therefore, he will be pleased to see my face," Deepika Padukone remarked in her conversation with Meghan Markle. The actress's confirmation came as a tremendous comfort for the 'DeepVeer' fans, who were upset when the rumours about Ranveer and Deepika's breakup started circulating on social media.

About her late-night conversations with her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone revealed some candid details about the complexities of her marriage to Ranveer Singh in a podcast interview with Meghan Markle. It's interesting that the Pathaan actress said she loves talking to her hubby late at night. Do you recall, for example, where you were when you said, "Oh, I feel better now, I want to do this?" when Meghan questioned her? Today it's all about the little things, like hugging my sister or having late-night discussions with my spouse, Deepika said. Like, those are the times that today really energise me. Also Read: Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS singer Jungkook dropped a video for Jimin and their fans-watch it now

