    Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS singer Jungkook dropped a video for Jimin and their fans-watch it now

    With Jimin's 27th birthday, his band member Jungkook shares a viral video that breaks the internet, leaving JiKook fans crazy.
     

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Jimin, a member of BTS, is celebrating his 27th birthday, and his friends are going above and above to express how much they care. However, Jungkook went above and above by not only expressing his love for Jimin but also by rewarding his supporters. At 4 am KST on Park Jimin's birthday, the Still With You singer released a thirst trap that, naturally, crashed the internet.

    After a long absence, Jeon Jungkook made a surprise appearance on Weverse and released a little over a minute-long video that sent many people's hearts racing. In the video, Jungkook first removed his spectacles, styled his hair, took a moment to reflect, gazed deep into our souls, and whispered, “Jjyaman, happy birthday, happy birthday bro."

    The video has taken the internet by storm, with Jikook fans begging for mercy. “jungkook broke his 3 years hiatus from weverse highlights just to whisper “쨔만… 해피뻘떼.. h..happy birthday bro" to jiminie. man throwing some golden magic for jimin! some1 check up on jimin here me need time & still processing," a fan tweeted.

    “Jeon Jungkook what about our mental health just fell on the floor ‍," teased another. “YOU ARE GODDAMN GORGEOUS. I am yours," declared a third fan. “I’m really not ok right now. I’m so serious," added a fourth BTS fan.

    On Twitter, J-Hope celebrated Jimin's birthday by giving fans access to never-before-seen photos and videos. Jimin was attempting to demonstrate how he would perform a set of the yoga in a video that he released from their most recent flying yoga practise. Sharing the video, J-Hope wrote (as translated by @btstranslation7), “Our jjyamanie.. and yoga.. I thought I was done posting but why is my camera roll.. filled with pictures of you…❤️‍ Happy birthday Labyu (= love you), labyu, labyu."

    Sharing a few pictures of the singer, J-Hope added, “Love you my little sibling/little one happy birthday

    LoveU my sibling."

    For ARMY, they cannot calm themself, as Jimin Day has here, and ARMY Twitter is a vibrant sight. Park Ji-min, the beloved member of BTS and well-liked not only for his singing prowess but also for being an all-around good person. Jimin gives ARMY many reasons to keep visiting, from his dancing to his friendship with Jungkook and his fashion choices.

    Large parties and gatherings of ARMYs frequently commemorate the BTS vocalists' birthdays. They are a brilliant group that has been showcasing their abilities in honour of Jimin's birthday, just like the band as a whole. The ARMYs are going above and above, creating everything from floral bouquets to cakes with his face covered in icing.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
