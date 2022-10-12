Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora gets trolled for flaunting her toned legs in gym shorts-WATCH

    48-year-old Malaika Arora has once again become the target of online trolls about her figure-hugging t-shirt and workout shorts and her walk. One user wrote, “Isko apni self-respect nhi” and another user wrote, “Her whole body is always on vibration”. 
     

    Malaika Arora gets trolled for flaunting her toned legs in gym shorts-WATCH RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:34 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is always accustomed to the paparazzi and is usually photographed during her workouts and yoga strolls. But the neighbourhood Netizen trolls won't let her be. The actress, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, was photographed wearing a tight black t-shirt that hugged her figure while she was out for a recent yoga run. Malaika wore it with a pair of sexy gym instructor-style black shorts.

    She is undoubtedly the hottest Bollywood diva and a fitness enthusiast who never misses her workout sessions. Arora is often spotted at her morning workout sessions by the paparazzi in her gym wear and gets appreciated by fans. Talking about today's look, she left her hair open today and was carrying a white water bottle. Malaika flashed a smile at the shutterbugs and even posed for them. 

    Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH)

    Soon the video went viral and fans mercilessly trolled Munni. One user wrote, “Isko apni self-respect nhi” and another user wrote, “Her whole body is always on vibration”. One comment read, “sun re budhiya” and another comment read, “Yoga, makeup, plastic.” One troll commented, “Ba krdo kitna hiake chalti hai” and another troll commented, “Arbaz khan bought a 14pro max n gave his 7 plus to arjun kapoor.”

    One commented, “Yoga, makeup, plastic.” Another made a snide remark on Malaika Arora’s age by saying, “Pranam aanti ji.” But in-between some weird comments, there was a funny troller who commented, “aunty gives baddak🦆 catwalk🚶‍♀️classes, dm her to join🤣.”Another supportive or sarcastic commentator replied, “Daily fitness queen.”

    Also Read: Sexy Esha Gupta shows off her HOT BODY in backless black bodycon (WATCH)

    Due to their age gap, Malaika is often trolled for her looks, walk, and even for dating Arjun Kapoor. Netizens have age-shammed her, body-shammed her, and even questioned her relationship with Arjun. She never paid attention to those negative remarks, though. In actuality, they have supported one another.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2022, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH) RBA

    Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH)

    Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor turns nurse for her latest thriller, a remake of Malayalam film Helen RBA

    Mili teaser: Janhvi Kapoor turns nurse for her latest thriller, a remake of Malayalam film Helen

    Video Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted after watching Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's birthday wish-WATCH RBA

    Video: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted after watching Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's birthday wish-WATCH

    Godfather Chiranjeevi to gift Salman Khan an expensive car to mark their film success RBA

    Godfather: Chiranjeevi to gift Salman Khan an expensive car to mark their film success

    Is Shalin Bhanot jealous of closeness between Tina Datta and Gautam Vig drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Is Shalin Bhanot jealous of closeness between Tina Datta and Gautam Vig?

    Recent Stories

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance snt

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance

    Jawaharlal Nehru's role in Kashmir Kiren Rijiju and Jairam Ramesh spar over Twitter

    Jawaharlal Nehru's role in Kashmir: BJP, Congress spar over Twitter

    Exposed ACV Keto Gummies Reviews - Price, Where to Buy in US Canada? Ingredients, Side Effects-snt

    [#Exposed] ACV Keto Gummies Reviews - Price, Where to Buy in US Canada? Ingredients, Side Effects

    Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes images messages greetings drb

    Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, images and messages to share with loved ones

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for women to avoid health issues - adt

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for women to avoid health issues

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon