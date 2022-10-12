Malaika Arora gets trolled for flaunting her toned legs in gym shorts-WATCH

48-year-old Malaika Arora has once again become the target of online trolls about her figure-hugging t-shirt and workout shorts and her walk. One user wrote, “Isko apni self-respect nhi” and another user wrote, “Her whole body is always on vibration”.

Malaika Arora is always accustomed to the paparazzi and is usually photographed during her workouts and yoga strolls. But the neighbourhood Netizen trolls won't let her be. The actress, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, was photographed wearing a tight black t-shirt that hugged her figure while she was out for a recent yoga run. Malaika wore it with a pair of sexy gym instructor-style black shorts.

She is undoubtedly the hottest Bollywood diva and a fitness enthusiast who never misses her workout sessions. Arora is often spotted at her morning workout sessions by the paparazzi in her gym wear and gets appreciated by fans. Talking about today's look, she left her hair open today and was carrying a white water bottle. Malaika flashed a smile at the shutterbugs and even posed for them.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH)

Soon the video went viral and fans mercilessly trolled Munni. One user wrote, “Isko apni self-respect nhi” and another user wrote, “Her whole body is always on vibration”. One comment read, “sun re budhiya” and another comment read, “Yoga, makeup, plastic.” One troll commented, “Ba krdo kitna hiake chalti hai” and another troll commented, “Arbaz khan bought a 14pro max n gave his 7 plus to arjun kapoor.”

One commented, “Yoga, makeup, plastic.” Another made a snide remark on Malaika Arora’s age by saying, “Pranam aanti ji.” But in-between some weird comments, there was a funny troller who commented, “aunty gives baddak🦆 catwalk🚶‍♀️classes, dm her to join🤣.”Another supportive or sarcastic commentator replied, “Daily fitness queen.”

Also Read: Sexy Esha Gupta shows off her HOT BODY in backless black bodycon (WATCH)

Due to their age gap, Malaika is often trolled for her looks, walk, and even for dating Arjun Kapoor. Netizens have age-shammed her, body-shammed her, and even questioned her relationship with Arjun. She never paid attention to those negative remarks, though. In actuality, they have supported one another.