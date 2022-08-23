Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez visits the holy site of Fatima in Portugal (Pictures)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez visits the holy site of Fatima in Portugal six months after the devastating loss of one of her twins.

Georgina Rodriguez paid an unexpected visit to Fatima, Portugal, six months after the tragic death of one of her twins. With her weekend journey to the site where the Virgin Mary is supposed to have appeared to three children more than 100 years ago, the 28-year-old joined pilgrims and other religious devotees.



The 28-year-moving old's visit to the shrine occurred after his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the club's pre-season tour due to a 'family matter.' His absence was attributed to the couple's ongoing efforts to overcome the agony of losing their newborn son on April 18 after Georgina gave birth.

His sister, named Bella Esmeralda by her adoring parents, spent her first family vacation in Majorca this summer. Georgina went to the Fatima Sanctuary to seek spiritual direction, stating in an Instagram post accompanying a series of photographs, 'Carry on leading and illuminating my path, tiny virgin,' followed by a heart and angel emoticon.



Georgina Rodriguez dressed in her customary figure-hugging white dress, a Chanel headscarf and handbag. She donned expensive Hermes sandals.



According to sources, the photographs were shot for a follow-up series to her six-part Netflix programme, I Am Georgina, which premiered in January. In the first series of I Am Georgina, she visited the cathedral in her native city of Jaca in northern Spain to pray.



The holy site of Fatima is in Ourem, a 90-minute drive north of Lisbon. Georgina's religious faith has been exhibited previously.

