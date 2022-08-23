Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Big Punjabi wedding or intimate Shaadi? Here's what we know

Thanks to Shahid Kapoor, who has practically confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be married this year, one wonders what type of wedding they would have. We've got a scoop.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is becoming a big topic as both actors discussed their affair on Koffee With Karan 7. Though they did not confirm their romance, Shahid Kapoor hinted at a wedding by the end of the year.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating for quite some time now, and it appears that both stars have reached the point where they are ready to tie the knot. Because it is nearly certain that SidKiara will marry this year, due to Shahid Kapoor, one wonders what type of wedding they will have.



According to a source, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani discuss their wedding since they have opposing views. According to a source, Kiara Advani prefers a traditional Indian Bollywood wedding, whilst Sidharth Malhotra prefers the polar opposite.

The Shershah actor feels that a wedding is a private event that should be enjoyed with close friends and family. It remains to be seen whether Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can agree.

Ashok Kumar is connected to Kiara Advani, who comes from a business family. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, comes from a family of Merchant Navy veterans. Both celebrities have gone a long way in the profession. Kiara has created a name for herself in the film business with films such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo, and others.



Sidharth Malhotra began his career with Student of the Year and has since acted in films such as Jabariya Jodi, Baar Baar Dekho, Kapoor & Sons, and others. Both performers starred in Shershaah together.

