    Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed, soldier injured in gunfight; check details

    On July 24, vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the terrorists, who responded with indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was eliminated, and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) was injured. The operation is ongoing, the Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.

    The Indian Army on Wednesday (July 24) reported that an unidentified terrorist was killed, and a soldier was injured during an overnight encounter in the Lolab area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The anti-terror operation was initiated by security forces based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Kowut, Kupwara.

    According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, a joint search operation was conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the days leading up to July 23.

    Did Nehru consider hoisting Union Jack flag from Aug 15, 1948 onwards? Viral letter to Mountbatten sparks row

    On July 24, vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and challenged the terrorists, who responded with indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was eliminated, and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) was injured. The operation is ongoing, the Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.

    The encounter is still in progress at the time of this report.

    Earlier last week, security forces neutralized two terrorists during an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. Based on intelligence inputs, the operation targeted terrorists attempting to infiltrate the valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir.

    The alert security forces detected the terrorists' movement and engaged them, resulting in the death of two terrorists in the exchange of fire.

    Weather update: Delhi and Noida hit by rain, more expected; IMD predicts more showers today

