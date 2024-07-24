Did Nehru consider hoisting Union Jack flag from Aug 15, 1948 onwards? Viral letter to Mountbatten sparks row

According to a tweet by The Analyzer, Nehru had proposed hoisting the British Union Jack alongside the Indian tricolour on August 15, 1947. This information comes from a letter written by Nehru to Lord Mountbatten on August 10, 1947.

A letter allegedly written by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Lord Mountbatten has recently resurfaced, sparking debates and raising eyebrows regarding India's early years of independence. Dated August 10, 1947, the letter allegedly addresses a proposal about the future display of the Union Jack flag in India and Pakistan.

In the purported letter, Nehru responds to Mountbatten's suggestion concerning the days on which the Union Jack should be flown.

(Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral letter.)

He allegedly wrote, "Thank you for the letter of the 9th August regarding the days on which the Union Jack should be flown. We shall gladly consider the question of August 15th next year, as you have suggested, with the Pakistan government."

Mountbatten had allegedly proposed that since August 15, 1947, had been removed from the list of days for flying the Union Jack in both dominions, it would be a positive gesture for the high commissioners of both countries to discuss the matter simultaneously on July 1, 1948. This discussion aimed to potentially reinstate flying of the Union Jack flag 'in future years' on that date.

This exchange is purportedly documented in the "Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru," Series 2, Volume 3, PN-44, which is considered highly reliable as it was prepared under the supervision of S. Gopal, son of former President Radhakrishnan, during Indira Gandhi's government.

The alleged letter has gone viral, with some netizens launching a scathing attack on then PM Nehru and the Congress party for considering Mountbatten's request given the context of India's struggle for freedom from British rule.

"Shame, shame," wrote one netizen in response to the viral letter.

Another user on X wrote, "Another mistake by Congress."

A third user remarked, "This is Nehruvianism."

