    Kerala: B.Sc nursing exam results of over 1000 students withheld due to delay in INC recognition

    The results of over a thousand students who took the first-semester B.Sc. Nursing exams in Kerala have been withheld. Out of 156 nursing colleges, the results from 24 colleges are affected as they started courses without approval from the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala government's haste to launch B.Sc. nursing courses in new colleges without securing recognition from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has left first-year students in a difficult situation, as their first semester results have been withheld. According to the state unit of the Students’ Nursing Association of India (SNAI), the results of 1,500 students across 25 colleges, including 17 government and government self-financing colleges, have been affected. The remaining colleges are private institutions or those with increased seats.

    The first-semester results of 17 nursing colleges in Kerala, including five government colleges in Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Idukki, as well as government-controlled C-Met colleges and seven colleges that recently increased their intake, have been held back.

    Students enrolled in the 2023-24 batch after the colleges were granted provisional NOCs by the Kerala Health University, pending recognition by the INC. The INC inspection was delayed last year due to insufficient infrastructure. Eight months later, the colleges still lack INC recognition. According to a statement from SNAI officials, a memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Kerala Nursing Council, and INC, seeking their intervention, but there has been no response.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
