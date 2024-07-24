Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Weather update: Delhi and Noida hit by rain, more expected; IMD predicts more showers today

    The monsoon trough is expected to induce scattered thunderstorms over the region. On Monday, Delhi residents saw a sudden weather change as heavy rain hit parts of the city. The maximum temperature recorded was 36.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.

    Several areas in Delhi and Noida on Wednesday (July 24) witnessed a light spell of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for the national capital for the next two days, indicating the likelihood of more rainfall. Areas such as RK Puram in south Delhi experienced rainfall, and weather officials have predicted moderate to intense rain for parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and other adjoining areas.

    The monsoon trough is expected to induce scattered thunderstorms over the region. On Monday, Delhi residents saw a sudden weather change as heavy rain hit parts of the city. The maximum temperature recorded was 36.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The relative humidity at 5:30 PM was 68 percent. The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with temperatures expected to range between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category, with a reading of 93 at 6 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    In June, Delhi experienced its highest rainfall in 88 years, with 228 mm of rain recorded from 8:30 AM on June 27 to 8:30 AM on June 28. The total rainfall for June reached 235.5 mm, the highest 24-hour rainfall in June since 1936.

    Due to the recent rains, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting authorities to issue an alert to residents of Noida villages situated along the riverbanks. These areas experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant disruption.

    On Monday, IMD officials reported light to moderate rainfall in west, central, north, and southwest Delhi. The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 31.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM on Monday. However, this rain did not fully cover the deficit that Delhi faces for July.

    "This has been a particularly hot and humid July, characterized by calm winds and high humidity. For most of the month, the monsoon trough has stayed south of Delhi and closer to central India, which is why we are not seeing any significant rain," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet. He noted that every time the trough moves closer to Delhi, as it did on Monday, the city logs an increase in rain intensity.

    Monday's rain was also influenced by high temperatures during the day and moisture incursion from a western disturbance in northwest India. According to IMD data, Delhi’s monthly rainfall total for July now stands at 118.2 mm, still short of the average 143.4 mm typically recorded by July 21. Delhi will require one to two spells of moderate rain to bridge this gap.

