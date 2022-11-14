Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Children's day 2022: Child artists who stole our hearts with their adorable performances this year

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    India celebrates Children's Day on November 14 every year. This Day is celebrated to bring awareness. To celebrate this Day, we have got a list of child actors who won everyone's hearts with their stellar performances in 2022. Have a look at them!

    Image: Official film poster

    Today, we recall some notable works of child actors and do not forget the significance of today. Children's Day is celebrated today in India, marking the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to have been very fond of children. This Day is celebrated to bring awareness about the importance of children's welfare and education. To spread awareness of our Bollywood movies to highlight the significance through movies. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Inayat Verma from Shabaash Mithu:  Inayat Verma, an 8-year-old child actor, portrayed young Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu. She also appeared in the 2020 film "Ludo" as well. The kid artist's innocence is won over everyone's hearts as it is displayed on the screen.

    Image: Official film poster

    Surya Khasibatla from Jalsa: This child actor Surya Kasibhatla plays the role of a teen with cerebral palsy in the Bollywood thriller 'Jalsa', who lives with the disability daily. Casting him in the film Jalsa, ignoring his medical condition, was a historic move by the filmmakers. Kasibhatla has also aced the delivery of his role. This Vidya Balan starrer movie got into the limelight with the superb acting skills of Kasibhatla.  

    Image: Official film poster

    Ahmad Ibn Umar from Laal Singh Chaddha: Ahmad Ibn Umar, a child artist, plays the role of young 'Laal Singh' in the Hindi movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with the star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the leading roles. This 10-year-old boy is from the Zaldagar area of Srinagar. He made his debut with the 2019 film called Notebook, and since then, he has been working to deliver impressive performances. Recently, his role as young Laal was appreciated by many. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Bhavin Rabari from Chhello Show: Bhavin Rabari, a 12-year-old child actor in India's official selection for Oscars 2023, Chhello Show, is of the most talented actors in the film industry. His talent itself speaks for him. At such a tender age, he has been part of a movie that will be screened at the Academy Awards. In this Gujarati movie, he plays the role of 'Samay'.  

    Image: Official film poster

    Varun Buddhadev from Toolsidas Junior: This 16-year-old child artist Varun Buddhadev was seen in the movie Toolsidas Junior which is gradually gaining fame nowadays. The credits go to his excellent acting skills. 2022 has indeed been a particular year for him. At the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, the producers of the movie Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, director Mridul and child actor Varun Buddhadev won two awards for their movie Toolsidas Junior - Best Hindi Film and a Special Mention in Child Actor category for Buddhadev. 

