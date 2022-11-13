Akshay Kumar 'OUT', Kartik Aaryan 'IN' for Hera Pheri 3; producer saves Rs 45 Cr

If a recent report is to be believed, Akshay Kumar requested Rs 90 crore in compensation for his role in Hera Pheri 3. News that Kartik Aaryan has been hired to replace Akshay in the Hera Pheri franchise surfaced on Friday. Producer of Hera Pheri 3 Firoz Nadiadwala, allegedly spoke with Akshay regarding the movie, but nothing came of the meeting.

According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the actor wanted a staggering Rs 90 crore for his return to the series. At the same time, Kartik Aaryan was willing to take the role for Rs 30 crore. The producer talked to both actors about Hera Pheri 3 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, was a hit. Firoz eventually agreed to a contract with Kartik.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan fined for Rs 6.83 lakh at Mumbai airport; Read why

"During the conversation, Kartik Aaryan offered to do Hera Pheri 3 for Rs. 30 crores, while Akshay Kumar offered Rs. 90 crores as his fees plus a portion of the profits. When Firoz took the two potential casting calls to the satellite and digital players, he realised that working with Kartik Aaryan would end up being more profitable for him than working with Akshay. Nearly Rs. 60 crores separated the two actors' compensation packages. Kartik, however, received just Rs. 15 crores less from television and digital players than Akshay did for the movie. Firoz was nearing saving Rs. 45 crores by signing Kartik for the film,” a source told the publication.

According to the story, the producer made another attempt to persuade Akshay to sign up for the movie under a profit-sharing plan, but Akshay refused because he believed that "the franchise benefited greatly from his presence." Despite many meetings, the insider continued, "the talks were not heading in the right direction and ended in a deadlock."

Also Read: ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

There was nothing else for Firoz to do except to sign Kartik Aaryan. Kartik, in Firoz's opinion, is the ideal choice to play Raju. In fact, the insider said, the whole screenplay has now been developed with Kartik's picture in mind.

Kartik, Firoz, and Akshay have not yet responded to these reports.