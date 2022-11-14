Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telugu couple star Sneha and Prasanna are getting divorce? Here's what we know

    One of the most adorable couples in South Indian cinema is Sneha and Prasanna. On January 24, 2020, they had a baby girl, their second child. Telugu actress divorce rumors bust with kissing pic

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    Sneha and Prasanna, a famous Kollywood pair, have always been able to draw attention to themselves online with their cute images. Anyone would be jealous of Sneha and Prasanna's chemistry when it comes to showing their emotions in public. There have recently been rumours that things between them are not well. Their rumoured divorce shocked fans to the core.

    They reportedly lived apart for a few days, according to rumours about their impending divorce. Sneha has now put an end to speculation that she and Prasanna are divorcing. By sharing the latest picture of them together, the actress wrote, "Twining... happy weekend."

    Kollywood celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna

    Actor Prasanna and Sneha were married in 2012, and now they are the delighted parents of two kids. In the 2009 thriller Achhabedu, Prasanna and Sneha were portrayed as a couple. They fell in love with one another throughout the filming; the rest is history.

    It was on 9 November 2011, Prasanna announced, "Yes... Sneha and I decided to marry soon with the blessings of our parents." 

    With the Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi, Sneha made her acting debut. With the release of the movie Priyamaina Neeku in 2001, she made her Tollywood debut.

    Sneha's most recent work appearance was in the Pattas movie with Dhanush. In theatres since January 2020, the movie.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 8:48 AM IST
