Premier League final match-day recap: Tottenham and Chelsea secure win, Newcastle clinch European spot

Phil Foden scored twice in the early stages as Manchester City clinched an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title with a commanding 3-1 victory over West Ham. Manchester City fended off Arsenal, who secured a late victory over Everton courtesy of Kai Havertz's injury-time goal. Despite the win, Mikel Arteta's side finished in second place.

Tottenham Secure Fifth Place Against Sheffield United (Sheffield United 0 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur)

After a disappointing few weeks, Spurs ensured their spot in the Europa League with a win over already-relegated Sheffield United.

It was the home side that began the game strongly, as Spurs seemed caught cold. Ben Brereton-Diaz fired over when well placed before Gustavo Hamer hit a free kick straight at Vicario.

Ange Postecoglou’s side rallied though, and took the lead just before the quarter of an hour mark when Dejan Kulusevski fired home after being played in by Heung-Min Son.

And it was Spurs who continued to pile on the pressure, as Rodrigo Bentancur hit the post before Son saw an effort saved.

The Blades remained a threat in the second half but Spurs found another gear once more and doubled their lead courtesy of Pedro Porro, who thundered the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area to leave Spurs well placed to secure fifth.

That became almost a certainty five minutes later when Kulusevski found the net once more after being teed up by James Maddison, and left the result beyond doubt.

Chelsea Edge Past Bournemouth (Chelsea 2 - 1 AFC Bournemouth)

A rejuvenated Chelsea welcomed an out-of-sorts Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge, with a win keeping their hopes of European football alive for next season.

The Blues dominated the ball in the early stages, but both sides were given chances with Cole Palmer fluffing his lines for the home sides while Antoine Semenyo saw his effort saved.

But then disaster struck for the cherries; Neto, who picked the ball up and moved into midfield, gave the ball straight to Moises Caicedo, who promptly sent the ball back over his head and into the Bournemouth net from the halfway line with a remarkable effort.

But Bournemouth continued to provide a threat, with Marcus Tavernier in particular looking a threat for the Cherries heading into the interval.

It looked as though Chelsea had killed the tie off moments into the second half when Cole Palmer found Raheem Sterling to double the Blues’ lead, but Bournemouth hit back immediately through Enes Unal to leave the sides separated by just a goal.

Iraola’s side continued to provide a threat to the Blues, but couldn’t find the all-important final touch to level the game, leaving Chelsea holding onto a European spot for next season, and racking up their fifth win in a row.

Newcastle United Secure European Football with Victory Over Brentford (Brentford 2 - 4 Newcastle United)

They survived an early scare just minutes in when Ivan Toney thought that he had handed the bees the lead, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

And they made their lifeline count fifteen minutes later when Harvey Barnes headed home after some tidy work from Bruno Guimaraes to create the opportunity.

The goal led to Newcastle gaining a strong foothold on the game, with the Bees seemingly struggling to get back into the occasion.

And their task became even harder 10 minutes before halftime when Alexander Isak found Jacob Murphy to double the Magpies’ lead, and leave them well-placed for European football.

A minute later they had made it three, as Thomas Frank’s side fell apart, Alexander Isak turning finisher this time around to leave the result largely beyond doubt.

Minutes into the second half, there were signs of life from the Bees though, as Vitaly Janelt pulled one back for the hosts.

It was a much more even second half, but as Newcastle looked to have weathered the Brentford storm they were caught out by Yoanne Wissa, who produced an excellent finish when played in by Ivan Toney to leave Newcastle eyeing a nervy final 20 minutes.

With 13 minutes left, Newcastle were awarded a penalty, only for VAR to overturn the foul on Lewis Hall, deeming it outside the penalty area. However, seconds later they were much happier when Bruno Guimaraes reacted fastest to a loose ball to poke home from the subsequent free kick and restore the two-goal cushion.

Manchester United End Season with Win Over Brighton (Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United)

Brighton began the game the stronger, with Adam Webster heading over the crossbar when well placed.

With the majority of the ball, the Seagulls continued to probe as Webster headed wide once more, while Scott McTominay fired into the side netting when offered a rare glimpse of goal for Erik ten Hag’s side.

But Brighton continued to push without any real cutting edge, and the two sides headed into the break level.

The second half saw United grow into the game, and after a spell of dominance they found a crucial breakthrough courtesy of Diogo Dalot, who fired his side into the lead from the right side of the box.

As Brighton pushed for a leveller, they were hit once more by the Red Devils as Rasmus Hojlund exchanged a quick 1-2 with compatriot Eriksen before firing past Jason Steele to put the game to bed, and hand United all three points.

Other Fixtures:

Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 5 - 0 Aston Villa

Burnley 1 - 2 Nottingham Forest

Luton Town 2 - 4 Fulham

