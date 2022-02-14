Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

Here are eight couples from different film industries who posted wishes for their partners on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Check out their pics.

Image: Malaika Arora, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy/Instagram

Couples all around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14. It is the day when partners express their love for one another. Red roses hold special importance for the day and so does chocolates, hugs and kisses. As the day of love is already here, these eight stars from different film industries took to social media to wish their beloved partners.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: Malaika Arora posted a picture of her with beau Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle today. In the picture, Malaika is seen wrapping her arms around Arjun while the latter places a kiss on her forehead. Malaika has captioned this adorable picture as 'mine', announcing to the world that Arjun Kapoor is only hers.

Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun and Sneha: Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun is quite a romantic and there is no denial about it. He too took to Instagram to wish his wife Sneha on Valentine’s Day. He shared a picture of them both, wearing white and wrote, “Happy Valentines Day Cutieeee (sic)”.

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera: Wearing a bikini and chilling inside the swimming pool with her husband Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna put up a couple of pictures on Valentine’s Day. The actor recently got married to Varun, a Mumbai-based businessman, on February 5. This is their first Valentine’s Day together as Mr and Mrs.

Image: KL Rahul/Instagram

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty: Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul. Even though the couple were tight-lipped about their relationship, their love for each other was quite evident in the eyes of the others. On Valentine’s Day, KL Rahul shared a new picture with Athiya Shetty and wished her for love day. Fans of the couple have not been able to keep calm ever since he put up the picture.

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar: Another recently married couple who are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together post-wedding, is Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Mouni shared a few pictures with her husband to wish him on the love day.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: It was a pleasant midnight surprise for Vignesh Shivan when Nayanthara decided to land at his place with a bunch of red roses to wish him on Valentine’s Day. Vignesh shared a video on his social media of Nayanthara arriving to see him, and wrote: “when she comes and gives flowers...just like the first time :) It surely is a Happy Valentine's Day.". Along with this, he also shared a couple of pictures of them.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul Preet Singh called Jackky Bhagnani her ‘special valentine’ in a picture that she put on her Instagram story. The Aiyaari actor is twinning with her beau in black in the picture that she shared online.