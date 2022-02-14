  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here are eight couples from different film industries who posted wishes for their partners on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Check out their pics.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Malaika Arora, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Couples all around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14. It is the day when partners express their love for one another. Red roses hold special importance for the day and so does chocolates, hugs and kisses. As the day of love is already here, these eight stars from different film industries took to social media to wish their beloved partners.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: Malaika Arora posted a picture of her with beau Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle today. In the picture, Malaika is seen wrapping her arms around Arjun while the latter places a kiss on her forehead. Malaika has captioned this adorable picture as ‘mine’, announcing to the world that Arjun Kapoor is only hers.

    ALSO READ: Not Ranbir Kapoor; this person is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Forever Valentine’

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram

    Allu Arjun and Sneha: Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun is quite a romantic and there is no denial about it. He too took to Instagram to wish his wife Sneha on Valentine’s Day. He shared a picture of them both, wearing white and wrote, “Happy Valentines Day Cutieeee (sic)”.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera: Wearing a bikini and chilling inside the swimming pool with her husband Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna put up a couple of pictures on Valentine’s Day. The actor recently got married to Varun, a Mumbai-based businessman, on February 5. This is their first Valentine’s Day together as Mr and Mrs.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: KL Rahul/Instagram

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty: Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul. Even though the couple were tight-lipped about their relationship, their love for each other was quite evident in the eyes of the others. On Valentine’s Day, KL Rahul shared a new picture with Athiya Shetty and wished her for love day. Fans of the couple have not been able to keep calm ever since he put up the picture.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar: Another recently married couple who are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together post-wedding, is Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Mouni shared a few pictures with her husband to wish him on the love day.

    ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: It was a pleasant midnight surprise for Vignesh Shivan when Nayanthara decided to land at his place with a bunch of red roses to wish him on Valentine’s Day. Vignesh shared a video on his social media of Nayanthara arriving to see him, and wrote: “when she comes and gives flowers...just like the first time :) It surely is a Happy Valentine's Day.". Along with this, he also shared a couple of pictures of them.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul Preet Singh called Jackky Bhagnani her ‘special valentine’ in a picture that she put on her Instagram story. The Aiyaari actor is twinning with her beau in black in the picture that she shared online.

    Happy Valentines Day 2022 Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna Mouni Roy stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers drb

    Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao: The romantic that Patralekhaa is at heart, she penned a sweet poem for hubby Rajkummar Rao on their first Valentine’s Day post their wedding. Patralekha’s poem read: “Love is irrational, love is crazy, love is stupid but if it isn’t mad then it’s not love..” Rajkummar commented on the post by writing “always” with two heart emojis and a couple emoticon.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao' RCB

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

    Recent Stories

    Demand for Uniform Civil Code in India; online petition gets over one lakh votes

    Demand for Uniform Civil Code in India grows louder

    UP Election 2022 How Deputy CM Keshav Maurya s rival is winning hearts gcw

    UP Election 2022: How Deputy CM Keshav Maurya's rival is winning hearts

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah calls Congress blot on nation s democracy gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah calls Congress 'blot on nation's democracy'

    Mumbai Police's witty Valentine's Day advisories are winning hearts-dnm

    Mumbai Police’s witty Valentine’s Day advisories are winning hearts

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon
    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon