Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

The first look of Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday. Saif’s co-star Hrithik Roshan shared the look on his Instagram while Kareena Kapoor Khan called him hot.

Image: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan may keep himself away from social media and all the film promotions that go around Instagram and Twitter particularly, but his ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-star Hrithik Roshan and wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan are filling in for his absence from it. On Thursday, Saif’s first look from Gayatri and Pushkar’s co-directorial film ‘Vikram Vedha’ was released. Hrithik took to Instagram to reveal Saif’s look.

Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha first look, Hrithik Roshan, put up the post with ‘Vikram’ as the caption. In the picture, Saif is seen in a rugged look on his bearded face wearing Rayban aviators. A sporty watch on his write and wearing a light pink collar t-shirt, Saif shows off his pumped-up muscle in the picture. This rugged and tough look of Saif in the movie has become an instant hit with everyone.

Not just Hrithik Roshan but Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared Saif Ali Khan’s look from ‘Vikram Vedha’. She called Saif hot in the caption that read: “Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022.”

The happy wifey’s post got comments from many celebrities including Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan. Saba called Saif’s first look ‘charismatic’, further calling the film to look as “a winner already”.

Earlier on January 10, the makers had released the first look of Hrithik Roshan from ‘Vikram Vedha’. Hrithik’s look from the film showed him with bruises and bloodstains all over his face.

Both the actors, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, are looking ruggedly handsome in ‘Vikram Vedha’. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film which will release in the cinema halls on September 30. The film also stars actors Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Bankrolled by T-series, Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same name and same directors. The 2017 film starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.