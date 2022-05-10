Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’? Here's what actor said

Akshay Kumar had an unexpected answer when asked if he would hold a special film screening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read on

On May 9, Akshay Kumar grabbed the internet by storm by releasing the trailer for his forthcoming film Prithviraj. Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar plays the lead in the movie produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The media questioned Akshay Kumar if he would organise a special screening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the premiere. The actor from Bachchhan Paandey received the most positive feedback.

He said, "Who am I to show the film to PM Modi? If he wants to watch it, he will. I am sure." Recently, Akshay Kumar was in the headlines as he shared a video of PM Modi singing a patriotic song in Berlin on Twitter. He wrote, “@narendramodi ji, you gave him the moment of his life (This made my heart happy to see such a lovely anddaz of this child's patriotism. @narendramodi ji you gave him the moment of his life) (sic).”

Also Read: 5 reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chlillar’s Prithviraj

At the trailer launch, Akshay also revealed that he had goosebumps during the film's narration, and he instantly said yes to the screenplay.

“It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find,” says Akshay.

The Padman star further stated that he feels Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the best person to direct this film and do justice to the tale. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know,” he had communicated.

Also Read: Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron’s sequel to star Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet

Akshay Kumar’s starrer will hit the theatres on June 3.