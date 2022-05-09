Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani gets pampered by Prabhas; check pictures

    First Published May 9, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Prabhas pampers Disha Patani with home-cooked food on the sets of Project K
     

    Disha Patani is having a busy year, as she joins the great cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Project K.
     

    The actress took to Instagram to post a photo of the tiffin boxes she received from Prabhas. Disha wrote to thank him for his welcome gesture:"Thank you @actorprabhas for spoiling us"
     

    Nag Ashwin's sci-fi Project K is one of the most ambitious, as well as one of India's most expensive films of all time, which speaks volumes about the scale on which the movie was created. Apart from Pan-India superstar Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and the iconic Amitabh Bachchan have been added to the cast of the VFX entertainment.

    Disha Patani, who has been cast in an interesting part in the film, has joined the Project K family. The filmmakers surprised the young actress with an unique present and expressed their delight at her joining the project.

    disha

    With Ek Villian Returns, Dharma Productions' Yodha, a modern-day action entertainment, and now Project K, Disha Patani appears to be having a fantastic year in the movies.

