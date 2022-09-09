Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    Brahmastra Twitter Review: Fans rushed to social media after the special screening to give their verdict. They even said that Ayan Mukerji's movie Brahmastra has 'created landmark moments in Indian cinema'.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Brahmastra, one of the most eagerly awaited movies, had a special showing on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, her father, and director Mahesh Bhatt all attended the private screening.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Randeep Hooda, Shanaya Kapoor, and others also attended the occasion. Following the screening, viewers flocked to social media to share their opinions. The Ayan Mukerji film, according to critics, "produced historic moments in Indian cinema."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    A fan tweeted, "The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS.The plot engages you right from the get go to surprising climax". 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Another user wrote, "Good...#RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt Were Good With A Terrific Chemistry...Supporting Cast were apt & terrific...BGM...Cinematography & VFX Works...Story is Decent & Screenplay Is Racy". Some also called it a 'must-watch'. Similar tweets flooded social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Ayan Mukerji is the film's director, and Brahmastra will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in significant roles in addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read: Brahmastra: 7 solid reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film at theatres

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    As the first instalment of a trilogy that will make up the Astraverse, the movie is meant to serve that role. In Ranbir-movie, Alia's Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance and play the part of "Vanar Astra." Also Read: Karan Johar reveals the kind of ‘Astras’ used in Brahmastra

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are the producers and financiers of Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. It is one of the most costly Indian movies to date and is said to have cost over Rs 400 crore to make. Also Read: Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

