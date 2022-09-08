Karan Johar reveals the kind of ‘Astras’ used in Brahmastra

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal about the ‘Astras’ that will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will hit the theatres on Friday, September 9.

A day before the release of Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed all the ‘Astras’ that will be used in the film. A dream project of Ayan, which will finally see the light of the day, is based on Indian mythology and talks about all the ancient Indian Astras, including ‘Brahmastra’.

Brahmastra, a trilogy of Indian fantasy adventure films, inspired by mythology, will reportedly be India’s first cinematic universe, titled ‘Astraverse’. The first part of the trilogy is titled ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. For all those wondering about the Astras that will be shown in the film, Brahmastra’s producer, Karan Johar, has dropped a teaser that reveals all the Astras that will be seen in the movie.

The barely 22-second-long video starts with strong VFX. “Experience the power of Ancient Indian Astras’ pops on the screen, immediately after the video begins. This is followed by the revelations of the eight Astras: Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanstra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Karan Johar wrote: “Bigger than ever, grander than ever - and an experience like no other. #Brahmastra in cinemas tomorrow, book your tickets now!!!🔥”

Check out the impressive teaser video of the Astras here:

As for Brahmastra, the film has been directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. It marks the third collaboration between Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s production house – Dharma Production. Before Brahmastra, the trio worked together for ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also features actors Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will also see a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan who will reportedly be seen as ‘Vanarastra’.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will hit the theatres tomorrow, Friday, September 9. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. So far, nearly 2 lakh tickets of the film have already been sold, of which the majority are for the Hindi version. It is also receiving a great response in the Telugu version, as per the advance booking statistics. At the same time, it is anticipated that the film might become the blockbuster opener of the year 2022 in the Hindi film industry.