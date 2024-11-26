Pep Guardiola vows to stay true to principles amid Manchester City's worst losing streak since 2006

Manchester City will hope to turn their fortunes around against Feyenoord in the Champions League, knowing that one positive result could mark the beginning of their resurgence.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has insisted he will not abandon the principles that have made Manchester City one of the most dominant teams in modern football, despite suffering the longest losing streak of his managerial career.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

City have endured a torrid spell, losing five consecutive matches for the first time since 2006. Their recent slump includes a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Sporting Lisbon, elimination from the Carabao Cup, and three successive Premier League losses, capped by a humbling 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

Also read: Man City trolled after Spurs hand 5th straight defeat, rival fans bomb Haaland with 'stay humble eh' jibe

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

As City prepare to host Feyenoord in their next Champions League fixture, Guardiola reiterated his belief in the foundations that have brought him unprecedented success, including six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League trophy.

"Just because this team won a lot, a lot, a lot for many, many, many years. I think in the situation, we have to go direct to our principles and don’t change much, less than ever," Guardiola said.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

“What should I change? If I should change in the first season maybe we would not win seven Premier Leagues in eight years. Impossible. I am not going to change. We are big believers in the process and the fundamentals we have to do. Injured players have to come back to their best form, players who have played a lot of minutes because of the injuries need rest, one good result can change our mind and believe," the Man City boss added.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Guardiola acknowledged the importance of halting the losing streak but dismissed suggestions of a major overhaul. "Do you think we're ready to win the Premier League? No. We need to win one game,” he said.

“One good result can change our mind and believe deeply that when we are winning a lot this will pass and right now this shall pass," he added.

“We come from there [top] so we can only go down if we lose. It is nice. I think we deserve some patience when we lose games. It will not be a big mess," he further said.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

City’s manager pointed to injuries and player fatigue as factors behind their recent dip in form. He also dismissed claims that his squad, with 12 players aged 29 or older and five in their thirties starting against Tottenham, might be past its peak.

"It depends on the performance. There are players who are 30 and more than 30 who perform incredibly well. There are players who are 23 who perform not good. I don't see the age. A few months ago they were the same age and we won the Premier League, reached the Fa Cup final and were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League," he concluded.

