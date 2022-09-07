Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra: 7 solid reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film at theatres on September 9

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's movie is referred to as India's own Marvel. Along with Ranbir and Alia, other important actors in the movie are Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Here are some reasons why you should book your tickets now

    One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is Brahmastra. About ten years ago, the concept for the movie was created on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's set. It now has a release date of September 9 after several years of filmmaking and numerous delays. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's movie is considered India's own Marvel. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the movie also has actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.
     

    The film, which Ayan Mukerji directs, is anticipated to examine holy weaponry in Indian mythology. The fantasy show reportedly cost a whopping 300 crores to produce! Dharma Production, owned by Karan Johar, is supporting the movie. Here are some points for you to be aware of.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a real-life couple’s first film together:
    The first on-screen real-life pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is "Brahmastra." Alia plays Ranbir's love interest, Isha, while Ranbir portrays a DJ named Shiva, who eventually learns the superpower of fire. In the movie, the husband-and-wife team will play the parts of Shiva and Isha. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna all play significant roles in the movie.

    India’s own Marvel
    Ranbir said in an interview that "Brahmastra" is India's version of Marvel. He said that they attempted to develop their own Marvel and that the movie had a strong Indian cultural foundation. He claimed that "any film, any decent tale, created in your culture, in a real style, in a true shape, can relate to a wide audience." Astraverse is a projected original cinematic world that is based on Indian mythology, according to its creators.

    From Dragon to Brahmastra: 
    According to many media reports, the film's working title was originally chosen as "Dragon," but it was then changed to "Brahmastra."

    WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar:
    According to reports, Saurav Gurjar will play Shiva's villain in the movie and square off against Ranbir Kapoor's character.

    Trilogy
    The trilogy nature of "Brahmastra" has already been confirmed by the film's director Ayan Mukerji, and at a media appearance last year, Ranbir added to the knowledge. The actor revealed that Ayan has spent the previous six years working on the upcoming movie and would devote the next 10 years of his life to this trilogy. The audience will understand that the first section is not the end when it is finished. As an actor, that is incredibly thrilling,' he declared.

    SS Rajamouli factor:
    Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam are the five languages in which the Ayan Mukerji-directed film will be released. The renowned director SS Rajamouli will showcase the masterpiece in South Asian languages. Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Real or Fake? Social media has mixed feeling; Read this

    Nagarjuna’s Bollywood comeback
    After nearly two decades, Nagarjuna makes a Bollywood comeback in this movie. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma's 1990 film Shiva and afterwards appeared in a number of well-known movies, including Criminal, Drohi, and Khuda Gawah. The actor's most recent role was in the epic war movie LOC Kargil in 2003. Also Read: Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

