Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

Malaika Arora shared a photo of her delicious Onam Sadhya presented on a platter on her Instagram story in celebration of Onam.

On Thursday (September 08), Bollywood actress Malaika Arora posted pictures from her Onam celebrations on social media. The actress shared a photo of her yummy Onam-thali on her Instagram account and the caption, "Happy Onam."



A variety of foods were served in the thali, including chole, fried bitter gourd, a few papads, masala potatoes, and assorted pickles. The entire meal, known as Sadhya, was served on a banana leaf, adding to the festival's uniqueness.

The diva was spotted Thursday morning in Mumbai walking inside the gym while sporting a sports bra and jeggings. As photographers outside the gym were snapping her, Malaika looked stunning as usual. According to the films posted by photographers, however, Malaika entered the gym with ankle weights caught the attention of others nearby. While sporting substantial ankle weights, the actress moved around easily.

As soon as they finished watching the footage, social media users swarmed to the comments to praise Malaika's efforts and left heart and fire emojis on the post.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, a well-known pair, can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's classic song Chaiyya Chaiyya in a recent video that has gone viral. At the wedding celebration for Arpita Mehta and fashion designer Kunal Rawal, the couple danced without anybody noticing.

For a while now, Arjun and Malaika have been dating. For the first few years, however, neither disclosed their connection to the world. Malaika, meanwhile, is all set to pursue a career as a novelist. This year, she started writing her book, which would be totally on nutrition. In the book, the actress—who also serves as a judge on the reality competition India's Best Dancer—will provide her wellness advice.