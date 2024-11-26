Top 11 UNSOLD players of IPL 2025 mega auction: No takers for Warner, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and more

Notable players like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Shardul Thakur went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Despite strong records, recent poor performances or inconsistency may have contributed to the lack of bids for these players.

David Warner

This year's surprise was David Warner, aged 38, who was not picked by any IPL franchise. This Australian cricket legend is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, after Virat Kohli.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, with a base price of INR 2 crore, went unsold in the IPL auction. He recently returned after foot surgery in June.

Jonny Bairstow

England's Jonny Bairstow, with a base price of INR 2 crore, went unsold. He played for Punjab Kings, scoring 551 runs in 22 innings.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, once seen as a future star, went unsold at the IPL auction despite a ₹75 lakh base price, after a poor previous season.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the IPL mega auction. He played for RCB, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals, scoring 585 runs in 50 matches.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj, a South African spinner, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite strong recent performances, he didn't attract any bids.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson won't play in IPL 2025. Despite setting his base price at ₹2 crore, no team showed interest, and his name wasn’t submitted for the acceleration round in the auction.

Daryl Mitchel

Daryl Mitchell has registered for the IPL 2025 auction at INR 2 crore. He previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has registered for the IPL 2025 auction at INR 1 crore. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024, scoring 64 runs in 4 matches.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has registered for the IPL 2025 auction at INR 75 lakh. He played for Rajasthan Royals in 2023 but did not feature in any matches.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman has registered for the IPL 2025 auction at INR 2 crore. He played for Chennai Super Kings in 2024, taking 14 wickets in 9 matches.

