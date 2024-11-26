Constitution Day of India 2024: 6 Fundamental Rights citizens enjoy

India News
Guarantees equality before the law, prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth, and abolishes untouchability and titles.
Ensures freedom of speech, assembly, movement, and profession, protects against arbitrary arrest, and guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.
Prohibits human trafficking, forced labor, and child labor, safeguarding individuals from exploitation and ensuring children are not employed in hazardous work environments.
Guarantees freedom of conscience, allows the free practice of religion, and ensures no state funding for religious institutions, maintaining religious neutrality in schools.
Protects the cultural rights of minorities, ensuring they can preserve their language, script, and culture, and grants them the right to establish educational institutions.
Empowers citizens to approach the Supreme Court directly for the enforcement of Fundamental Rights, ensuring judicial protection against rights violations.