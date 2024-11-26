India News

Constitution Day of India 2024: 6 Fundamental Rights citizens enjoy

Image credits: Pixabay

Right to Equality (Articles 14–18)

Guarantees equality before the law, prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth, and abolishes untouchability and titles.

 

Image credits: pexels

Right to Freedom (Articles 19–22)

Ensures freedom of speech, assembly, movement, and profession, protects against arbitrary arrest, and guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

 

Image credits: Getty

Right Against Exploitation (Articles 23–24)

Prohibits human trafficking, forced labor, and child labor, safeguarding individuals from exploitation and ensuring children are not employed in hazardous work environments.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Right to Freedom of Religion (Articles 25–28)

Guarantees freedom of conscience, allows the free practice of religion, and ensures no state funding for religious institutions, maintaining religious neutrality in schools.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Cultural and Educational Rights (Articles 29–30)

Protects the cultural rights of minorities, ensuring they can preserve their language, script, and culture, and grants them the right to establish educational institutions.

 

Image credits: Getty

Right to Constitutional Remedies (Article 32)

Empowers citizens to approach the Supreme Court directly for the enforcement of Fundamental Rights, ensuring judicial protection against rights violations.

Image credits: Getty
