Brahmastra box office: Can Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film pick up pace again over weekend?

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been running in the theatres at a stormy pace. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film’s collection of dropped further on its seventh day of release.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has a bumper start at the box office on the opening day, which continued over the weekend. Come weekdays, the collections started dropping, even though the film was able to clear the dreadful Monday test.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' entered the Rs 100 crore club on its first weekend itself. With that, it also broke some records at both, domestic as well as global box office collections. However, despite a good start, the film has been recording a constant fall in its collections. Will this multi-starrer film be able to once again see a jump in its earnings over the second weekend? While that is still to be seen, take a look at the film’s performance on Thursday. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

While making a splash on an opening day, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ made a splendid collection of Rs 36.42 crore. After this, the film's earnings jumped to Rs 42.41 crore on its second day (Saturday) and Rs 45.66 crore on the third day (Sunday). The way the film is progressing at the pace of the storm, it has become clear that very soon this film will enter the Rs 200 crore club, domestically, since it has already crossed that mark in terms of its worldwide collections. ALSO READ: Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Speaking of domestic collections, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has earned Rs 164.67 crore in six days of its release. According to the initial figures of its Thursday collections, the film has done a business of Rs 9 crore on the seventh day. Accordingly, the total business of the film is now at Rs 173.20 crore, domestically.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram