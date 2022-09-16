Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra box office: Can Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film pick up pace again over weekend?

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:37 AM IST

    Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been running in the theatres at a stormy pace. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film’s collection of dropped further on its seventh day of release.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has a bumper start at the box office on the opening day, which continued over the weekend. Come weekdays, the collections started dropping, even though the film was able to clear the dreadful Monday test.

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' entered the Rs 100 crore club on its first weekend itself. With that, it also broke some records at both, domestic as well as global box office collections. However, despite a good start, the film has been recording a constant fall in its collections. Will this multi-starrer film be able to once again see a jump in its earnings over the second weekend? While that is still to be seen, take a look at the film’s performance on Thursday.

    While making a splash on an opening day, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ made a splendid collection of Rs 36.42 crore. After this, the film's earnings jumped to Rs 42.41 crore on its second day (Saturday) and Rs 45.66 crore on the third day (Sunday). The way the film is progressing at the pace of the storm, it has become clear that very soon this film will enter the Rs 200 crore club, domestically, since it has already crossed that mark in terms of its worldwide collections.

    Speaking of domestic collections, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has earned Rs 164.67 crore in six days of its release. According to the initial figures of its Thursday collections, the film has done a business of Rs 9 crore on the seventh day. Accordingly, the total business of the film is now at Rs 173.20 crore, domestically.

    Brahmastra was expected to end the box office drought and bring it back to life; it was successful in doing so. The stunning VFX work along with Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film is proving to be icing on the cake. The film has also seen a fantastic performance by actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

