Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

    Rumours about Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal have been doing rounds for a while. And now, more fuel has been added by  ‘Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma who called them a “blockbuster jodi” through an Instagram post. Did Varun drop an official word on their relationship status?

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

    Looks like the official word on actor Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship status is finally out! The ‘Dabangg’ actor has been rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal for a while now. While speculations regarding their relationship have been doing rounds in the media for some time, it seems as if an official word was dropped on Friday midnight. It was none other than actor Varun Sharma who dropped a major hint about the couple’s relationship status.

    Taking to Instagram, Varun Sharma shared an adorable picture of Sonakshi Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in his stories. “Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi” wrote Varun in the post, along with love stuck and star emojis. Interestingly, the couple will reportedly be seen in a song together, titled “Blockbuster Jodi”. Per reports, Sonakshi and Zareer would make their relationship official with the release of the music video.

    The rumours about Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal have been doing rounds for a while now but picked up pace in June this year. The two have maintained that they are “good friends”, however, the gossip mills and their social media posts have a different story to tell.

    Zaheer Iqbal shared a video on his Instagram handle to wish Sonakshi Sinha o her birthday. In the post, he wrote “I love you” to Sonakshi, and the ‘Dabangg’ actor reciprocated with the same words while commenting on his post.

    Before this, Sonakshi Sharma had taken the internet by storm when she posted a video flaunting a ring on her engagement finger. The post had gone viral in a jiffy, making everyone wonder if the actor was announcing her engagement with rumoured boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. However, she later revealed another post about her new nail paint venture, which many assumed to be an engagement announcement post.

    While Sonakshi Sinha marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg’ in the year 2010, Zaheer Iqbal’s debut also came with Salman’s 2019 movie, ‘The Notebook’. Sonakshi and Zaheer will be seen together in Satram Ramani’s ‘Double XL’ which will also feature actor Huma Qureshi.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
