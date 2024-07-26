Orry to make his Bollywood debut? Here's how netizens reacted to this now deleted post; check

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani, known as Orry, has sparked intrigue with rumors of a Bollywood debut following a viral poster shared by PVR Cinemas. Though the poster was quickly removed, it featured the title 'Orryginal – A Story Like Never Before'

    Celebrity influencer Orry Awatramani, known as Orry, has recently stirred excitement with news of his anticipated Bollywood debut. A viral poster shared by PVR Cinemas seemed to confirm this, but it was subsequently removed, leading to speculation. The poster, allegedly leaked by PVR Inox, featured the intriguing caption, "Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big screen debut, watch @orry like never before only at #PVRINOX."

    The poster, promoting "Orryginal – A Story Like Never Before," showcased Orry in a fresh and unique look. As it circulated widely online, reactions were mixed. While some dismissed it as a public relations stunt, others expressed skepticism or humor.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

    One user suggested that the promotion might be a distinctive public relations tactic. Another user expressed doubts about its success, implying that it might be a flop or disaster and advising against spending money on it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

    Orry first gained prominence with his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 17, where he entered as a wild card and made headlines with his candid remarks about seeking a wealthy wife. His visibility increased with an appearance on Koffee With Karan, where he shared his thoughts on fame and its ephemeral nature. Orry reflected that when he was seen on paparazzi pages and on screen, it was part of the story he was telling. He mentioned that he spent his days reading reviews of his images and noted that some people were predicting his decline, suggesting that his fame was getting to his head. He acknowledged having an attitude problem and a belief that he was better than others but also admitted to planning his own downfall, recognizing that anything that rises eventually falls and that the brightest stars burn out the fastest.

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know about Summer Games opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

    The buzz around Orry’s potential Bollywood debut continues to grow, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting further developments.

