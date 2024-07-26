Elvish Yadav in trouble: Complaint filed against YouTuber for clicking photos inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi sessions court advocate Prateek Kumar Singh questioned how Elvish Yadav could take photographs within the temple compound despite it being illegal and accused the authorities of partiality.

Elvish Yadav has gotten himself into trouble yet again. According to the Times of India, a police complaint has been made against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber for allegedly taking photographs within the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex. According to reports, Prateek Kumar Singh, an attorney with the Varanasi Sessions Court, filed this suit. In his letter, the council said that since Elvish Yadav took images within the temple compound, officials have been questioned for apparent prejudice. The use of mobile phones and cameras is forbidden on temple grounds. Singh has now requested the police to take action against Elvish in this situation.

This is not the first time Elvish Yadav has been in legal problems. The YouTuber is also being investigated concerning the Noida Snake Venom case. Regarding the matter, Yadav appeared at the ED's Lucknow office earlier this week.

Also Read: Raayan REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's film worth your time? Read this

Kyu bhyi tre abbu didi log gye the unn pr bhi bol deta criminal krke vhn bhi case kr deta unse tumhe mtlb nhi yhn jalna h sbne 😂😂chlo isse pta to chla bhai ki reach celebraty #ranbirkapoor jese hero se bhi upr h tbhi unki wife ne proud kia tha uski game ko...#ElvishYadav https://t.co/SmDLR0HDTL — Viren (Modi Ka Parivaar) (@imrealviren) July 26, 2024

However, when he approached the office, he was surrounded by reporters who demanded an explanation for the allegations. Elvish evaded the queries, claiming that the topic was under seal and that he did not want to discuss it. He stated that he will know more after he communicated with ED authorities. “Jo unhone maanga tha, woh maine submit kiya hai ab woh batayenge. Main baar baar ek cheez repeat nahi kar sakta,” he said to the press, as per videos circulating on X.

Elvish Yadav was arrested. Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadavar on charges of snake poison. They said the. The charge was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. NDTV reported a day after Elvish's arrest that he acknowledged his misdeeds. However, no formal comment was issued.

A week later, Yadav was granted bail on a Rs 50,000 bail bond. His lawyer, Prashant Rathi, told the media, “Our arguments in this case were that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.”

Also Read: Level Cross REVIEW: Amala Paul, Asif Ali's film is OUT; read this before buying tickets

Later, Elvish recalled his time in jail and called it a “very bad phase of his life”. “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let’s start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work,” he said in one of his vlogs.

Latest Videos