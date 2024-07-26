Raayan Box Office report: Will Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's action movie be a blockbuster? Know Day 1 collection

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the movie Raayan is expected to perform well on its first day.

Dhanush's widely anticipated second directorial, "Raayan," was released in theatres worldwide on July 26, 2024. The film features a superb cast, including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and S.J. Suryah in crucial parts, with Dhanush leading the way. According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Raayan is likely to do well on its debut day.

Day 1- India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.2 Cr (This estimate is based on live data and will be updated as new information becomes available.) Total ₹ 1.2 Cr

Raayan storyline

Raayan, an average young guy, embarks on a journey to avenge his family's death by delving into the dangerous world of an organised criminal organisation to uncover those responsible. Raayan's Cast and Crew "Raayan" is Dhanush's second directorial effort, following his 2017 film "Pa Paandi." In February, Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan announced that, while he did not script "Raayan," he does have a significant part in the film.

About the movie:

Dhanush, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Selvaraghavan star in the film, which also boasts outstanding performances by Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan. This talented cast is expected to offer riveting performances, fuelling enthusiasm for the picture.

A. R. Rahman composed the soundtrack for "Raayan," while Om Prakash shot the cinematography and Prasanna GK edited the film.

#Raayan [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]



- Eventhough it's an normal Revenge story Director #Dhanush has exceeded with his writing & execution👌

- Interval Block, Many scenes in second half, Climax song are peak theatrical moment 🔥

- ARRahman Music is Another soul of the film🎶

- Sundeep,… pic.twitter.com/pNjmL4uTsm — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 26, 2024

#Raayan :~ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5%



#Dhanush is going to set Box-office fire for sure…🔥🔥



As I said Dhanush Sambhavam …💆🏻‍♂️❤️‍🔥



1) Second half >>>First half

2) Interval,Climax Portions….🥵🤯



Go and watch at nearest your Theatres 🎞️#RaayanFromToday #BlockbusterRaayan https://t.co/7xw49L5rrJ pic.twitter.com/0HjP1VinFc — Censor Reports (@censorReport_) July 26, 2024

Fans Praise Raayan's Climax

Fans of the actor and Tamil cinema enthusiasts who purchased tickets to see Raayan as soon as possible have shared their movie-going experience with the globe via their social media accounts. They had mixed feelings about the film's speed, narrative, and first half, but were ecstatic with how the conclusion turned out.

