    Raayan Box Office report: Will Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's action movie be a blockbuster? Know Day 1 collection

    Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the movie Raayan is expected to perform well on its first day.

    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Dhanush's widely anticipated second directorial, "Raayan," was released in theatres worldwide on July 26, 2024. The film features a superb cast, including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and S.J. Suryah in crucial parts, with Dhanush leading the way. According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Raayan is likely to do well on its debut day.

    Day 1- India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.2 Cr (This estimate is based on live data and will be updated as new information becomes available.) Total ₹ 1.2 Cr

    Raayan storyline
    Raayan, an average young guy, embarks on a journey to avenge his family's death by delving into the dangerous world of an organised criminal organisation to uncover those responsible. Raayan's Cast and Crew "Raayan" is Dhanush's second directorial effort, following his 2017 film "Pa Paandi." In February, Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan announced that, while he did not script "Raayan," he does have a significant part in the film.

    About the movie:
    Dhanush, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Selvaraghavan star in the film, which also boasts outstanding performances by Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan. This talented cast is expected to offer riveting performances, fuelling enthusiasm for the picture.

    A. R. Rahman composed the soundtrack for "Raayan," while Om Prakash shot the cinematography and Prasanna GK edited the film.

    Fans Praise Raayan's Climax
    Fans of the actor and Tamil cinema enthusiasts who purchased tickets to see Raayan as soon as possible have shared their movie-going experience with the globe via their social media accounts. They had mixed feelings about the film's speed, narrative, and first half, but were ecstatic with how the conclusion turned out.

