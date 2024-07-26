Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP: Video of man receiving oxygen on roadside in Firozabad ignites criticism, DM dubs it 'misleading' (WATCH)

    A viral video of a man receiving oxygen on the roadside in Firozabad has ignited criticism from Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav about Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system, but Firozabad officials claim the video is misleading and denies any healthcare service lapses.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    A viral video depicting a sick man receiving oxygen on the roadside in Firozabad has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav regarding the state of healthcare in Uttar Pradesh. Both leaders shared the video on social media, questioning the effectiveness of the region's health services.

    However, Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan swiftly responded to the allegations, calling the video misleading and denying any lapses in healthcare services.

    “The man, probably a TB patient, seen in the video was returning after being discharged from Agra. The family accompanying the man got an oxygen cylinder from a private outlet to help the man. Somebody prepared a video and presented it in wrong way on the social media,” the Firozabad DM said.

    “The family stopped near Gandhi Park in Firozabad but moved to their house after purchasing the oxygen cylinder. After video went viral, the patient and his family were identified and the man is under treatment and doctor’s supervision now,” he added.

    “The site shown in video is not in front of any govt hospital but is being wrongly posted and misused. We request not to prepare and circulate such misleading videos which may invite legal action,” Ranjan said.

    Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi condemned the situation on social media, alleging that the video highlighted the dire state of public healthcare and criticized the government for its inadequate budget allocation for health services.

    “Masses already reeling under high inflation are forced to bear the high cost of treatment on their own. According to survey, more than 6 crore citizens in the nation plunge into poverty every year because of high cost of medical treatment,” she alleged.

    “The present budget allocation for health is 73% short of the funds required to accomplish target set under the National Health Policy. The public demands—Save Lives, BJP’s priority—Save Chair,” the Congress leader further alleged.

    Akhilesh Yadav also voiced his concerns, asserting that the video revealed the deteriorating health system in Uttar Pradesh. He urged the BJP to focus on improving healthcare rather than safeguarding their rule.

    “Uttar Pradesh mein swasthya vyavstha footpath par. I do not want to say more because video is self-revealing. BJP should understand that bigger task is to save lives of masses instead of saving their rule," he wrote on X.

    The individual depicted in the video has been identified as Khacher Singh, 38, a resident of Salai under the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction in Firozabad. Singh had been receiving treatment for breathing issues in Agra. After his condition improved, he was returning to his home in Firozabad. While he was waiting beside an empty oxygen cylinder for his brother, who had gone to obtain a new one, the video was recorded, according to district officials in Firozabad.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
