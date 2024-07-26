Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BBMP gives good news to animal lovers, eases pet restrictions in apartments; read this

    Bengaluru's BBMP has eased pet restrictions in apartments, allowing residents to keep dogs and cats more freely. The new guidelines prohibit new bylaws against pet ownership, mandate separate lift access for pets if needed, and address noise complaints. They also encourage proper pet care, safety measures, and responsible pet management, including feeding strays and training.

    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    In a major boost for pet enthusiasts, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced new guidelines easing restrictions on keeping dogs and cats in apartment complexes. This decision comes as a welcome relief for many residents who have faced various hurdles in pet ownership.

    Previously, pet owners in Bengaluru apartments encountered issues such as objections to keeping pets, lift access limitations, and complaints about noise from barking dogs. However, the BBMP’s latest notice, issued by the Animal Husbandry Department, aims to address these concerns by introducing clear, pet-friendly guidelines.

    Bengaluru: BBMP to distribute deet cream, Neem oil to combat Dengue in hotspot areas

    The new directives are based on recommendations from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Karnataka Pets Circular, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. They include several key points:

    1. No new bylaws: No new bylaw that restricts pet ownership can be framed. Animal lovers are allowed to keep dogs and cats without facing bans.
       
    2. Lift access: Pets are generally not allowed in lifts. If a lift is needed for pets, the apartment management must arrange a separate one.

    3. Noise complaints: Neighbors cannot raise objections regarding the noise made by barking dogs or other pets. 

    4. Feeding stray dogs: Individuals feeding stray dogs are urged to follow the BBMP guidelines. The instructions extend to City Residents Welfare Development Associations, Apartment Owners Associations, educational institutions, tech parks, and public institutions.

    5. Pet care: Pets should be kept clean, fed quality food, and not taken to crowded places. They should not be left on balconies and must not be sent out with children.

    Bengaluru faces on average 85 daily stray dog bite incidents in Silicon City!

    6. Safety measures: It’s essential to ensure that pets are not involved in unauthorized breeding and any incidents of dog bites should be reported to BBMP. 

    7. Awareness and training: Efforts should be made to create awareness about responsible pet care and to make proper arrangements for pets’ warmth and comfort.

