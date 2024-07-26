PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

The Shinku La tunnel will be the highest tunnel in the world. Once it is completed it will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of men and machines but also foster economic and social development in the Ladakh region. Amid the ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the tunnel will be playing a significant role.

Shinku La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. PM Modi paid tributes to Indian soldiers on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The tunnel's construction will enhance military mobility and logistics support for forces stationed in the Ladakh sector, as the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road will offer a third connectivity option to Ladakh.

This development occurs as the military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh enters its fifth year, with no signs of resolving the issues along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, India remains hopeful that ongoing negotiations will help restore the pre-April 2020 status quo.

