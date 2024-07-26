Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph

On the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, Param Vir Chakra recipient Honorary Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav spoke exclusively to Asianet Newsable. Reflecting on the historic event, Yadav praised the Indian Army's bravery, noting that 25 years ago, troops triumphantly planted the victory flag on the rugged, almost uninhabitable hills. This symbolic act, he remarked, firmly reminded the adversary of its position and the determination of the Indian forces.