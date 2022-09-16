Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

What’s a ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode with Shah Rukh Khan taking over the couch and displaying his wit in the rapid-fire round? With talks around Gauri Khan attending the show going strong, are there chances that Shah Rukh may also appear with his wife in the latest season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show?

The seventh season of Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, has seen several stars taking over the couch, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were the first guests on the show.

But what is a Koffee season if you don’t have Shah Rukh Khan attending it? A Koffee veteran, Shah Rukh has graced the couch with his presence on the show almost on every season and has stolen the show with his wit, charm and humour.

ALSO READ: Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan may or may not return to Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan 7’. There have already been speculations around Gauri Khan's appearance on the show, which has now reportedly been confirmed that she will be gracing the chat show; however, Shah Rukh Khan will not be accompanying her.

Gauri Khan will take over the Koffee couch with her girl pals Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni. Gauri recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming reality show ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’. During a conversation, without revealing much, she said: “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

Meanwhile, in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Gauri Khan made a grand cameo appearance to support her girlfriends on their Netflix show. Talking about Gauri Khan's reality show ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’, she will be designing Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Manish Malhotra's houses.