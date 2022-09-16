Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri?

    What’s a ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode with Shah Rukh Khan taking over the couch and displaying his wit in the rapid-fire round? With talks around Gauri Khan attending the show going strong, are there chances that Shah Rukh may also appear with his wife in the latest season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show?

    Koffee With Karan 7 Shah Rukh Khan to appear with wife Gauri sur
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:03 AM IST

    The seventh season of Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, has seen several stars taking over the couch, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were the first guests on the show.

    But what is a Koffee season if you don’t have Shah Rukh Khan attending it? A Koffee veteran, Shah Rukh has graced the couch with his presence on the show almost on every season and has stolen the show with his wit, charm and humour.

    ALSO READ: Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

    Looks like Shah Rukh Khan may or may not return to Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan 7’. There have already been speculations around Gauri Khan's appearance on the show, which has now reportedly been confirmed that she will be gracing the chat show; however, Shah Rukh Khan will not be accompanying her.

    Gauri Khan will take over the Koffee couch with her girl pals Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni. Gauri recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming reality show ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’. During a conversation, without revealing much, she said: “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

    Meanwhile, in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Gauri Khan made a grand cameo appearance to support her girlfriends on their Netflix show. Talking about Gauri Khan's reality show ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’, she will be designing Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Manish Malhotra's houses.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 7:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It is official Sonakshi Sinha is dating Zaheer Iqbal Varun Sharma confirms their relationship status drb

    Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

    When Arbaaz Khan opened up on being Roger Federer doppelganger drb

    When Arbaaz Khan opened up on being Roger Federer’s doppelganger

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by EOW for over six hours

    As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor hair he pushes her hand here is how netizens reacted

    Watch: As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor’s hair, he pushes her hand; here’s how netizens reacted

    Koffee With Karan 7 Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar how sur

    Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

    Recent Stories

    Teenagers going through their first heartbreak; here are parental tips to comfort them sur

    Teenagers going through their first heartbreak; here are parental tips to comfort them

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 16 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 16, 2022: Lucky day for Cancer, Virgo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 16 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    It is official Sonakshi Sinha is dating Zaheer Iqbal Varun Sharma confirms their relationship status drb

    Varun Sharma calls Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal 'blockbuster jodi'; confirms their relationship?

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon