Secret REVIEW: Dhyan Sreenivasan, SN Swamy's film OUT; check out social media reactions

Secret Twitter Review: Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan stars in the film Secret which is directed by S. N. Swamy. It was released in theatres on July 26, 2024, and offers an unforgettable cinematic experience for all filmgoers.

S. N. Swamy, the Malayalam writer and scriptwriter, makes his directorial debut with the film. In the Secret Trailer, Dhyan Sreenivasan's character is described as having premonitions of the misery of others, which causes difficulties in his daily life. The teaser suggests a fascinating story while keeping most of the storyline under wraps. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aparna Das lead the Secret cast, including Jacob Gregory, Kalesh Ramanand, and Ardara Mohan.

Ranjith, Renji Panicker, Jayakrishnan, Suresh Kumar, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Manikuttan, Dilshana, and Tandoor Krishna round out the ensemble, giving depth and diversity to the film's dynamic storytelling.

S. N. Swamy's newest Malayalam film, Secret, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, opens in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

Rajendra Prasad produced the film under the label Lakshmi Parvathy Vision. Swamy, who also wrote and directed the film, collaborated with a brilliant cast, which included Jakes Bejoy on music and Santhosh Varma on lyrics. Jackson Johnson shot the film, Basod T. Baburaj edited it, and Cyril Kuruvilla did the art direction.

Aroma Mohan is the production controller, Rakesh B. is the executive producer, Stephy Xavier is the costume designer, Sinoop Raj is the makeup artist, and Sivaram is the main associate director. Vicky and Kishan did the sound design, Digibricks did the visual effects, Sapthaa Vision did the digital imaging, and Selvin Varghese did the colour grading. Prateesh Sekhar coordinated the publicity, Antony Stephen handled the design, and Gokul Promice VFX created the motion poster.

