Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Remembering Captain Jerry Prem Raj on 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan

Captain Jerry Prem Raj, a 27-year-old Indian Army officer from Kerala, laid down his life during the Kargil War in 1999. He was posthumously honoured with the Vir Chakra award for his bravery.

As the country celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory, the nation remembers Malayali Captain Jerry. Captain Jerry Prem Raj was a synonym for bravery. He was martyred during the Kargil War while chasing away enemies from the Tiger Hills. Despite being hit by a bullet, he saved his fellow members and continued to fight the enemy, eventually succumbing to multiple bullet wounds. The young officer was honoured posthumously with the Vir Chakra award for his bravery.

The last letter from Kargil, written by Jerry Prem Raj on July 5, said, 'Mom and Dad, be proud of me, don't worry. We are facing the enemies. Pray for us.' But, while the mother prayed for the country, her son gave his life to protect the nation. Captain Jerry Prem Raj laid his life for the country at the age of 27.

Hailing from Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Captain Jerry Prem Raj was born to parents Retna Raj, a technical education official, and Chella Thayee, a health department employee. He came from a family with a strong military background, with his brother Rejinald Pavithran serving in the Indian Air Force. In 1999, Captain Prem Raj married Praseena. He was commissioned into the 158 Medium Regiment (SP) in 1997. Trained at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, Captain Prem Raj proved to be a dedicated and outstanding officer.

Captain Jerry Prem Raj selflessly prioritized his duty over personal life, rejoining his unit amidst Operation Vijay after abbreviating his honeymoon. On the fateful night of July 6, 1999, he served as the Forward Observation Post Officer with 2 Naga, guiding the assault on Twin Bumps at Point 4875 (Gun Hill) in the Dras Sector. As he expertly directed artillery fire, inflicting significant damage on enemy positions, he succumbed to injuries inflicted by an enemy sniper.

Despite being severely wounded, Captain Jerry Prem Raj persevered, undaunted by the intense enemy fire. He continued to lead his mission, even after being struck again by a barrage of machine gun fire. Mortally injured, he refused evacuation and remained steadfast, directing precise artillery fire at the enemy until his final moments. His unwavering courage and selflessness resulted in significant enemy casualties and the successful capture of the objective by the infantry. His body was escorted by Maj Amarpal Singh from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, where a solemn procession carried his remains home, surrounded by mourners who paid their respects by showering flowers on the vehicle.



