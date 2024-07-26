'Worst Season In History Ever' Anjali Arora SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3

Entertainment
Anjali Arora became famous on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and for her viral TikTok videos. She was also rumoured for Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Thursday, she posted on Instagram to criticise the show and thank God she wasn't on it. She was reportedly a definite contestant for this season but dropped out at the last minute.
She praised her choice to leave the show on social media, calling it the worst season yet.
She wrote, "Bolte hai na jo bhi hota hai aache ke lloye hota hai... Thank you, God, for saving me.
Mera decision bilkul sahi tha.. This is the worst season in Bigg Boss's history ever #biggboss OTT'."
Anil Kapoor hosts Bigg Boss OTT season 3. Controversial celebrity competitors have made this season famous.
The program has evicted Sana Sultan Khan, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasi.
Interestingly, wild card competitor Adnaan Shaikh was ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 just 10 days.
Kacha Badam's debut as Sita in Shri Ramayan Katha made headlines. Abhishek Singh will direct, Prakash Mahobiya will produce, and Sanjay Bundela will co-produce.