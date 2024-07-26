WATCH VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut makes first parliamentary speech, highlights Himachal's rich art forms

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut delivered her first address in Parliament after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana took to Instagram and X (previously known as Twitter) on Thursday to release a brief but comprehensive video of her Parliament speech. In her speech, she discussed the 'extinction' of numerous Himalayan art traditions. After thanking the Honorable Speaker Om Birla for providing her the chance to speak before Parliament.

The video

She spoke in Parliament in Hindi, which said, "Mandi has a variety of art forms that are on the verge of extinction. In Himachal Pradesh, there is an Indigenous building technique known as kath-kuni, which uses sheep skin to manufacture various types of clothing such as jackets, caps, shawls, and sweaters. These are valued in other nations, but they are becoming extinct in India. "We should discuss what steps are being taken to promote these."

Political career

In March 2024, the BJP nominated her as a candidate for the 2024 Indian general election, which she ran from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. She won the election over her primary opponent, Vikramaditya Singh.On June 6, 2024, Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Chandigarh Airport in reaction to statements she made about farmers who were protesting against the laws. Ranaut has been active in commenting on political figures, some of which have elicited strong criticism and outrage from numerous politicians. She attacked then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his government for mishandling Sushant Singh Rajput's death in September 2020, prompting some Shiv Sena politicians, including Sanjay Raut, to send death threats against her.

Furthermore, on orders from Shiv Sena leadership, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a backdated notice for illegal changes to her home and demolished the illegal components. Following the demolition, the Bombay High Court condemned the BMC and decided in her favor, stating that the BMC acted maliciously and ordered the BMC to give Ranaut compensation.

Professional front

Apart from her political career, she is also working on her directorial project, Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. The film has been postponed multiple times, and Kangana recently announced the new date for its cinema premiere. It will hit theaters on September 6th, this year.

