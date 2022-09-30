Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Can PS: I be able to defeat Vikram Vedha? Here’s how other films performed

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    With the release of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: ' and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' in the theatres on Friday, will there be an impact on other the business of other films such as Brahmastra? While the Friday collection report is still awaited, take a look t how the rest of the films performed on Thursday at the ticket window.

    Image: Official film posters

    One of the biggest clashes at the box office was witnessed on Friday when Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyi Selvan: I’ and Pushkar and Gayatri’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ were released in the theatres. The audience was provided with a double dose of entertainment. With the release of these two films, the impact has been visible on the rest of the films such as ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, ‘Chup’ and ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’. Take a look a how the films performed on Thursday.

    Image: Official film poster

    Vikram Vedha: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, is directly competing with South film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' at the box office. It is expected that the film can do business of around Rs 12 crores on the first day.

    ALSO READ: BOLD PHOTOS: Bhojpuri star Soundarya Sharma to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?

    Image: Official film poster

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: Mani Ratnam's much-awaited periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ also hit the theatres on Friday. With a stellar cast that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan, among others, PS-I can earn up to Rs 38 crores on the very first day of release.

    ALSO READ: IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji's film has completed 21 days at the box office. The film benefitted itself by having no direct clash at the box office for a few weeks. Not only this, but due to its stellar performance, the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Apart from this, it has also become the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 1.80 crore. With this, the total collection of the film so far at the domestic box office has gone up to Rs 261.4 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Chup: R Balki's film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ has not been able to perform well at the box office. The film, which earned a decent amount on the very first day, saw a significant drop in its collection from the second day itself. The film is proving to be a flop at the box office due to the continuous falling collections. At the same time, if we talk about the business of the film on Thursday, it earned only Rs 64 lakhs. With this, the total earnings of this film have reached Rs 11.04 crores.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Dhokha: R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana's film 'Dhokha: Round the Corner' proved to be a hoax for cine lovers. The film, which was released on the occasion of National Cinema Day, has been rejected outrightly by the audience. According to the reports, the film has been able to earn only Rs 15 lakhs on the first Thursday of its release. Speaking of its total collections so far, the film has done a total business of Rs 3.30 crores only.

