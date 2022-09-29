Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD PHOTOS: Bhojpuri star Soundarya Sharma to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Soundarya Sharma, who has shared screen space with Pawan Singh, is rumoured to enter Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16. Here is everything you know about the actor.

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    Fans of Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ are gearing up for the 16th edition. With only a few days left for the dramatic television show to begin, a lot is being said and written about the possible contestants that one may see in BB16. While Salman and the makers of the show have already confirmed Tajikistan star Abdu Rozik’s name as the first official contestant of Bigg Boss 16, there are also reports about Bhojpuri actor Soundarya Sharma making it to the house. If there is any truth in these rumours, then here is everything you need to know about this Bhojpuri star who had also shared the screen space with singer Pawan Singh.

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    If reports are to be believed, Soundarya Sharma may be the second contestant to enter Bigg Boss 16. A video of a mystery girl that Colors TV shared on its Instagram handle, is said to be of none other than actress Soundarya Sharma.

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    The season 16 of Bigg Boss is expected to begin on Saturday, October 1. The contestant list of the show is also becoming very viral on social media. The name of bold actress Soundarya Sharma is also included in this list. But who is Soundarya?

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    Soundarya Sharma has played an important role in MX Player's web series ‘Raktanchal Season 2’. In this series, she is seen with a very simple look. But in real life, she is popular for her bold looks.

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    Soundarya Sharma has more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone. She is one of the most followed actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also popular in the Hindi film and television industries.

    Image: Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

    Soundarya Sharma was also seen in a song with Bhojpuri industry’s superstar Pawan Singh. This song is a remix song of ‘Tumsa Koi Pyara’. Soundarya is seen dancing with Pawan Singh in this song.

