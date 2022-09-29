IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

Wondering where the next IIFA Awards will be held at? After Yas Islands in 2022, the IIFA Awards 2023 will once again be held in Abu Dhabi. Along with the name of the host country, the organisers of the gala awards night have also confirmed the names of two of the biggest film stars – Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan who would be in attendance.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced that the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend and IIFA Awards will once again be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023. This is for the second consecutive time that the film extravaganza will take place on the island of the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from revealing the venue for IIFA 2023, the organising committee of the prestigious awards show also confirmed the names of the stars who will be in attendance during the 23rd edition. The names of those confirmed include actors Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, along with filmmaker Karan Johar. Furthermore, IIFA 2023 will once again be held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral.

Informing of IIFA 2023, Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said that they are happy to organise the awards night again at Yas Island and that the next year’s show will come with more extravaganza and magic.

“IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral and DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way,” said Khan in a statement.

The statement further read, “We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone who truly has had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year, Khan said in a statement.”

While the venue and month for IIFA 2023 have been announced, the organisers will soon provide details on the dates of the awards night. Meanwhile, as per the statement, people willing to watch the show in person can buy tickets for the three-day event at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ from Friday.

