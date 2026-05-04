While the wedding news turned out to be false for now, Janhvi is super busy with her career. The Bollywood actress is now looking towards South Indian cinema. She will be seen as the lead actress in 'Peddi', a Telugu action film starring Global Star Ram Charan. So, even though marriage can wait, Janhvi is busy making her mark in the film industry. But fans are still curious about when this couple will finally tie the knot!