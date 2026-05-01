Janhvi is currently one of the most sought-after heroines in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Her Tollywood film 'Peddi' is all set for release, and she is also working on 'Raka' with Allu Arjun. Plus, she is expected to return for 'Devara 2' with Jr NTR. There are also talks about a Tamil film opposite superstar Suriya. As Sridevi's daughter, South Indian audiences have warmly welcomed her.

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