Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: Inside Her Rs. 100 Crore Empire, Fees Per Movie; Read On
Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: In the film world, you need more than just talent; a bit of luck is a must. Many have left the industry without it. But here's a star who, even without a string of big hits, is reportedly commanding a massive fee
Sridevi's successor entry
Star heroine getting continuous opportunities
100 crore property at a young age
Earning lakhs through social media
Craze in Bollywood and South
Janhvi is currently one of the most sought-after heroines in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Her Tollywood film 'Peddi' is all set for release, and she is also working on 'Raka' with Allu Arjun. Plus, she is expected to return for 'Devara 2' with Jr NTR. There are also talks about a Tamil film opposite superstar Suriya. As Sridevi's daughter, South Indian audiences have warmly welcomed her.
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